‘Stop the Steal’ Organizer Ali Alexander Suspended From Twitter After Bombshell Accusations of Soliciting Teens for Nudes

Twitter shut down Ali Alexander’s account amid shocking allegations that the Trump rally organizer asked teens to give him naked pictures of themselves.

Alexander was located with the @Ali Twitter handle, which now leads to a completely blank page confirming his suspension.

Alexander’s social media scrubbing follows his recent admission that he sent “inappropriate messages,” all while insisting that “Nothing unlawful has occurred.” He also spoke of how he has been “battling with same-sex attraction” despite being a self-identified bisexual in the past.

After years of recurring rumors about Alexander’s predatory nature, the saga hit a flashpoint on Monday when The Daily Beast published an article with two young men accusing him of soliciting sexual content from them while they were teenagers.

One was these accusers was 15 years old when he first spoke with Alexander, who wanted “jack off material” from him in exchange for career opportunities and promotion amongst the alt-right. Another accuser said he was 17 when Alexander asked him for a d*ck pic.

The article also explores how Alexander’s revelations come amid a massive falling out involving Milo Yiannopoulos and Nick Fuentes.

