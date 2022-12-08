STRIKE: 1100-Plus New York Times Staff Walk Out After Talks Break Down

More than 1,100 New York Times staffers have refused to work on Thursday in protest over wages.

“Today we were ready to work for as long as it took to reach a fair deal, but management walked away from the table with five hours to go. It’s official: @NYTimesGuild members are walking out for 24 hours on Thursday. We know what we’re worth,” tweeted the guild on Wednesday.

As of 2021, there are 5,000 employees at the Gray Lady with, according to the outlet, more than 1,800 employees in the newsroom. The strike consists of approximately 24 percent of the workplace.

Times Executive Editor Joe Kahn expressed displeasure with the strike.

“Strikes typically happen when talks deadlock. That is not where we are today,” he said, according to the Times. “While the company and the NewsGuild remain apart on a number of issues, we continue to trade proposals and make progress toward an agreement.”

According to the Times:

Compensation remains the most contentious aspect of the negotiations. The Times has offered union members a 5.5 percent raise upon ratification of the contract, 3 percent raises in 2023 and 2024, and a 4 percent retroactive bonus to compensate for a lack of raises since the contract expired. The union has proposed a 10 percent raise upon ratification, 5.5 percent raises in 2023 and 2024, and an 8.5 percent retroactive bonus. Other issues discussed during talks include return-to-work policies and the company’s performance rating system for employees. In a study it released in August, the union said the system was discriminatory.

The union accused Times management of “dragging its feet.” They argue that the company is not paying wages commensurate with its recent success. In addition salary increases, the guild is seeking; maintained health care funds, no cuts to retirement funds, a remote work policy and an unbiased performance ratings system. The demands also include a minimum salary of $65,000.

A few Times journalists announced they walked off the job for the day.

“Today, I’m joining nearly 1200 of my @nytimes colleagues in walking off the job. It is one of the saddest days of my years working at this wonderful place. But in 20 *months* of contract bargaining, our friends in management simply refuse to get serious about wages,” tweeted reporter Nick Confessore.

According to Confessore, during the 20-month negotiation, the Times offered a 2.875 percent wage increase by withdrawing money from healthcare funds. The outlet, according to him, has objected to increasing its minimum salary to $65,000.

“Walking off the job today is not easy for for any of us. As NYT journalists, we literally put our whole lives behind this work. But this contract is more than an investment in us: This is an investment in the future of the @nytimes, the industry, and the public we serve,” tweeted political correspondent Nicholas Fandos.

“It is heartbreaking to have to stand with nearly 1,200 colleagues who sacrifice everything for the good of this place, hat in hand, asking @nytimes to show us they value us. But here we are. While I’m devastated, I have never been prouder to be in such good company @NYTimesGuild,” tweeted opinion audio staffer Phoebe Lett.

