Susan Collins Will Vote to Confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) confirmed she will be the first Republican to vote in favor of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The New York Times first reported Collins’ “yes” vote while saying that the senator had a second personal meeting with Jackson on Tuesday. Collins told the Times Jackson was able to satisfy her concerns that came up during her Senate Judiciary Committee hearings last week.

“I have decided to support the confirmation of Judge Jackson to be a member of the Supreme Court,” said Collins. She also offered her assessment on how Jackson met her personal standards for the Supreme Court:

In recent years, senators on both sides of the aisle have gotten away from what I perceive to be the appropriate process for evaluating judicial nominees. In my view, the role under the Constitution assigned to the Senate is to look at the credentials, experience and qualifications of the nominee. It is not to assess whether a nominee reflects the individual ideology of a senator or would vote exactly as an individual senator would want.

It remains to be seen whether any other Republicans will vote in favor of Jackson, but Collins’ vote gives the confirmation a mark of bipartisan, and it won’t be necessary for Vice President Kamala Harris to give a tie-breaking vote in the Senate.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

