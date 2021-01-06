comScore

WATCH LIVE: CONGRESS CERTIFIES BIDEN WIN

Suspected Pipe Bomb Forces House Lockdown

By Leia IdlibyJan 6th, 2021, 2:38 pm

trump protest

Chaos broke out on Capitol Hill Wednesday as Congress met in a joint session to certify the Electoral College votes, forcing House members to evacuate several buildings, including the Cannon House office building and the Library of Congress.

Representatives on the House side of the Capitol were told to evacuate their offices due to a suspected pipe bomb, while those in surrounding buildings were forced to either evacuate or lockdown due to threats coming from President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Protesting President-elect Joe Biden’s inevitable election victory, Trump supporters marched to the Capitol, broke down barricades and successfully overtook Capitol Police as they stormed the grounds.

Axios White House reporter Alayna Treene took to Twitter to reveal that she had to evacuate Cannon due to police orders, later adding that reporters were instructed to head to the Senate chamber if protestors enter the Capitol building.

Politico’s Burgess Everett reported than an audio message has been on repeat outside the Capitol, warning everyone to stay away from windows and doors.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D- VA) took Twitter to reveal that she had to evacuate the office “because of a pipe bomb reported outside,” adding that she could hear “what sounds like multiple gunshots.”

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) additionally noted that he and his colleagues were forced to evacuate because “Trump’s Coup Mob” was storming the Cannon House office building.

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), whose office neighbors Cannon, was forced to shelter in place:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: