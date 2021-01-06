Chaos broke out on Capitol Hill Wednesday as Congress met in a joint session to certify the Electoral College votes, forcing House members to evacuate several buildings, including the Cannon House office building and the Library of Congress.

Representatives on the House side of the Capitol were told to evacuate their offices due to a suspected pipe bomb, while those in surrounding buildings were forced to either evacuate or lockdown due to threats coming from President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Protesting President-elect Joe Biden’s inevitable election victory, Trump supporters marched to the Capitol, broke down barricades and successfully overtook Capitol Police as they stormed the grounds.

Axios White House reporter Alayna Treene took to Twitter to reveal that she had to evacuate Cannon due to police orders, later adding that reporters were instructed to head to the Senate chamber if protestors enter the Capitol building.

Scenes from Cannon: A police officer stood in the center of the rotunda and shouted: “EVERYONE OUT, RIGHT NOW … WE’RE EVACUATING” — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) January 6, 2021

Staff in the Senate Press gallery staff just informed reporters sitting at their desks that if protestors storm the Capitol building they will usher us all into the Senate chamber and lock the door — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) January 6, 2021

Politico’s Burgess Everett reported than an audio message has been on repeat outside the Capitol, warning everyone to stay away from windows and doors.

Audio message plays in Capitol building: Stay away from windows and doors. Kind of unsettling — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 6, 2021

Rep. Elaine Luria (D- VA) took Twitter to reveal that she had to evacuate the office “because of a pipe bomb reported outside,” adding that she could hear “what sounds like multiple gunshots.”

I don’t recognize our country today and the members of Congress who have supported this anarchy do not deserve to represent their fellow Americans. (2/2) — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) January 6, 2021

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) additionally noted that he and his colleagues were forced to evacuate because “Trump’s Coup Mob” was storming the Cannon House office building.

Trump’s Coup Mob has stormed into the Cannon House office building, overwhelming Capitol Police and forcing my colleagues to evacuate. This is unprecedented. https://t.co/slBl8FQWPi — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) January 6, 2021

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), whose office neighbors Cannon, was forced to shelter in place:

I’m sheltering in place in my office. The building next door has been evacuated. I can’t believe I have to write this. — Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) January 6, 2021

