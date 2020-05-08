Fox News swept to ratings victory in primetime on Thursday, as all three of its hours scored more than four millions viewers. But during daytime, Fox and CNN fought to a stalemate in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic.

The primetime victory for Fox was paced by Hannity‘s 4.76 million total, but was also buoyed by strong performances from Tucker Carlson Tonight (4.66 million) and The Ingraham Angle (4.05 million). Notably, Laura Ingraham’s show cracking the four million mark represents a nearly 25% jump from just two days before, when her show had pulled in 3.28 million. In the demo, the trends were similar, although Carlson led all of cable news with 782,000, with Hannity second at 700,000 and Ingraham boosting her audience from 485,000 earlier in the week to 649,000 on Thursday.

In daytime on Thursday, CNN and Fox News earned a flat-footed tie at 316,000 in the demo, just one day after Fox had broken CNN’s recent win streak. MSNBC trailed far behind the pair at 167,000. However, in total viewers, MSNBC squeaked past CNN for second place with 1.28 million versus 1.23 million. Fox News won daytime overall with a just a hair under two million viewers.

MSNBC’s ratings champ continued to be The Rachel Maddow Show, which pushed past the 500,000 mark in the demo and had 3.25 million viewers overall. Chris Cuomo Tonight remained CNN’s top-rated show with 558,000 in the demo. But in total viewers, Cuomo’s audience continued its recent downward trend, coming in at 1.76 million viewers, marking yet another day of programming where CNN failed to crack two million viewers in any time slot.

