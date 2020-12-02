Senator Lindsey Graham repeatedly backed up President Donald Trump’s legal fight in Georgia on Wednesday night, but made a point of saying they need to show their evidence.

Graham told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum he’s with the Trump team on their push for the election system to be changed before the runoffs and even took a few shots at Governor Brian Kemp, declaring they have just “days” to fix the mail-in voting system in the state.

One thing Graham was quick to push back on was Trump supporter Lin Wood, one of the attorneys whose cases are being roundly rejected by judges, saying that people should withhold their votes from the GOP in the runoffs.

As Graham talked up the need to win in Georgia, he rather forcefully said, “To the Trump legal team, you’re making all these claims,

We need to get off our [bleep]. What I'm begging Georgia to do — I am the senate judiciary chairman. You're making all these claims, you've got to prove it. Doing a video is not proof. You need to take these claims into a court of law and get relief."

Almost all of the cases the Trump legal team has brought to court have been roundly rejected, including by Trump appointees.

