A caller to Rush Limbaugh’s radio program broke down on Friday as he told the conservative radio king he was prepared to “die” for President Donald Trump.

“I want to hearken back to your statement about Georgia, and about the Trump voters,” the man told Limbaugh. “They should be afraid — very afraid. Trump and you are all we have left, Rush. We spent our lives voting for these people because they’re not them,” he said, presumably referring to Republicans and Democrats.

“We just can’t do it anymore!” he exclaimed. “We’re tired of being stabbed in the back, Rush! It’s better to have an enemy that’s in front of you than a friend that’s behind you that’s just going to stab you. They do it every time. We have a Republican-controlled state and they won’t do an audit of the vote. They won’t. They basically just told every Georgian that they don’t care.”

Georgia is conducting an audit of the 5 million ballots cast in the presidential race in that state, the results of which were due for release on Friday. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who has battled with many in his party over the way the election was conducted, said Democrat Joe Biden was expected to win by more than 12,000 votes, down from an initial report of more than 14,000.

The caller said he had attended rallies for Trump that took place over the weekend, but that he did not see Republican officials in attendance. “We were in Washington on Saturday — me and my 33-year-old son. We saw more people than we’ve ever seen in our lifetime! Ever! And we’re season ticket-holders for the Ravens, for God’s sake.

“They were there for the anti-Tea Party movement walking hand in hand up the steps,” the man said. “No one stands for us, Rush, only you and Donald Trump! God forbid. What do we have left? I love my president. I am not a revolutionary, Rush, but I would die for my president. This man has given more to this country than anybody, and he has no need to. None. He’s a billionaire. He doesn’t need this.”

“That’s exactly right,” Limbaugh replied.

Listen above via The Rush Limbaugh Show. (H/T John Whitehouse)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]