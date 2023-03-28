Tennessee Rep. Gives Baffling Answer On How To Protect Kids in School Following Nashville Shooting: ‘We Homeschool’

Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN) gave a baffling answer to reporters when asked what could be done to keep kids safe in school following the Monday school shooting that left three children and three adults dead in Nashville.

The clips were shared via Brennan Murphy of the media monitoring service Snapstream.

“What should be done to protect people like your little girl from being safe at school?” A reporter asked.

“Well, we homeschool her, but you know, that’s our decision,” Burchett said. “Some people don’t have that option and frankly, some people don’t need to do it. I mean, they don’t have to. It just suited our needs much better.”

“Is there’s any role for Congress to play to, in reaction to this tragedy? Obviously this is your state now but it’s happened in every other,” another reporter asked.

“It doesn’t matter what state it’s happened in. We’re all Americans. It doesn’t matter the color of their skin. And they all bleed red and they’re bleeding a lot,” Burchett said.

“I don’t see any real role that we could do other than mess things up, honestly, because of the situation. Like I said, I don’t think a criminal’s gonna stop from guns. You know, you can print them out on the computer now. 3D printing,” Burchett said. “I don’t think you’re gonna stop the gun violence. I think you, you’ve gotta change people’s hearts. You know, as a Christian, as we talk about in the church, and I’ve said this many times, I think we really need a revival.”

Burchett admitted “we’re not gonna fix it.”

“Precious little kids lost their lives and I believe three adults — and the shooter of course lost their life too. So it’s a horrible, horrible situation and we’re not gonna fix it. Criminals are gonna be criminals. And my daddy fought in the second World War, fought in the Pacific, fought the Japanese. And he told me, he said, ‘Buddy, if somebody wants to take you out and doesn’t mind losing their life, there’s not a whole heck of a lot you can do about it,'” Burchett said.

Watch above via Brennan Murphy on Twitter.

