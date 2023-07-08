Tennessee’s Ban On Transgender Care For Minors Approved By Appeals Court

A federal appeals court overturned a lower court’s ruling that blocked Tennessee from banning minors from receiving gender-affirming care, such as hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and gender surgery.

Near the end of last month, a district court judge blocked the GOP-dominated state from implementing the new law, declaring it was unconstitutional because it inferred with parental rights and discriminated based on sex.

The Sixth U.S Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, however, on Saturday granted an emergency appeal for Tennessee in a 2-1 ruling. The two judges supporting the ban said policy issues on transgender care should be left for legislatures to decide rather than the courts.

“Given the high stakes of these nascent policy deliberations — the long-term health of children facing gender dysphoria — sound government usually benefits from more rather than less debate,” said Chief Judge Jeffrey Sutton, according to the Associated Press.

“Both sides have the same fear, just in opposite directions — one saying the procedures create health risks that cannot be undone, the other saying the absence of such procedures creates risks that cannot be undone. What makes it bearable to choose between the two sides is the realization that not every choice is for judges to make,” he noted.

Before being delayed in the lower court, the law was set to go into effect on July 1st. The American Civil Liberties Union were the initial challengers to the new law.

“This ruling is beyond disappointing and a heartbreaking development for thousands of transgender youth, their doctors, and their families,” the ACLU said in a statement.

The organization added, “As we and our clients consider our next steps, we want all the transgender youth of Tennessee to know this fight is far from over and we will continue to challenge this law until it is permanently defeated and Tennessee is made a safer place to raise every family.”

Over two dozen states across the country have implemented laws restricting transgender medical care for minors.

