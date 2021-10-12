Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe warned on Tuesday that “abortion will be gone” in Old Dominion if Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin becomes governor.

“Abortion will be gone here in Virginia. For fifty years the Supreme Court has protected Roe v. Wade,” said McAuliffe. “With the Trump court, now what you’ve seen happen in Texas was a candidate like Glenn Youngkin, who said he will go on the offense to ban abortions and defund Planned Parenthood. If Glenn Youngkin is elected governor, women’s rights, reproductive rights will be taken away.”

In July, Youngkin was caught on camera saying, “When I’m governor and I have a majority in the House, we can start going on offense. But as a campaign topic, sadly, that in fact won’t win my independent votes that I have to get.”

Contrary to this claim, although Youngkin has expressed opposition to taxpayer-funded abortions, Youngkin has not said he would ban abortion. He has said he is pro-life with exceptions for instances of rape, incest, and the mother’s life in danger.

The gubernatorial election will be held on Nov. 2.

