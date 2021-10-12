Great Journalism and Not Journalism | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Alexi McCammond

Bennett Cohen and Jerry Greenfield (Ben & Jerry), were asked by Axios reporter Alexi McCammond about some of the reactions to their announcement the company’s products would no longer be sold in the West Bank and East Jerusalem

“Were you surprised by the backlash that came after that,” McCammond ask the two in the latest episode of Axios on HBO. They were not, but still found it “painful,” said Greenfield (Jerry.)

McCammond got right to the hard part, asking: “You’re both Jewish men. How did it feel personally to be wrapped up in accusations of being anti-Semitic?”

“Totally fine,” replied Ben, “because it’s absurd.”

“I understand people being upset. It’s a very emotional issue for a lot of people and I totally understand it,” said Jerry.

McCammond pointedly asked why they would take this step with Israel but “still sell ice cream in Georgia,” or Texas, given voting and abortion law controversies. A long and awkward silence ensued, one that made the tough interview viral fodder for much of the day.

“I don’t know. I mean, it’s an interesting question. I don’t know what that would accomplish,” came the eventual answer, in this news-making, thoughtful interview. An impressive return since her messy hiring and ouster from the top of Teen Vogue.