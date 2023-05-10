Texas DPS Refutes Elon Musk and Far-Right ‘Psy Ops’ Claim By Confirming Allen Shooter Had ‘Neo-Nazi Ideation,’ Tattoos
The regional director of the Texas Department of Safety poked a huge hole in claims put forth by far-right pundits who doubted the neo-Nazi beliefs of the Allen mall shooter.
Hank Sibley held a press conference on Tuesday to give an update into the ongoing investigation of Mauricio Garcia, the deceased 33-year-old former security guard who carried out the massacre. After addressing Garcia’s expulsion from the military over mental health concerns and the investigation into his weapons, the Texas DPS official said “we don’t know” what was the motive behind the shooting.
“We do know that he had Neo-Nazi ideation,” Sibley added. “He had patches, he had tattoos, even his signature verified that. That’s one thing we do know. We’re trying to get into his computer and on social media and find out whether he had anything that he publicized.”
In the days since the shooting, multiple reports on Garcia have described an online history where he consumed and contributed to neo-Nazi content, and held an interest in white supremacy. Bellingcat’s Aric Toler located what seemed to be Garcia’s account on the Russian-language social network site Odnoklassniki (where content isn’t moderated), which contains threats of violence, pictures of Garcia’s Nazi tattoos and other kinds of disturbing material.
Sibley’s confirmation that Garcia draped himself in neo-Nazism would seem to contradict Elon Musk and those on the far-right who doubted the previous reports and claimed that the whole thing might have been a “psy op.”
