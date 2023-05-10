The regional director of the Texas Department of Safety poked a huge hole in claims put forth by far-right pundits who doubted the neo-Nazi beliefs of the Allen mall shooter.

Hank Sibley held a press conference on Tuesday to give an update into the ongoing investigation of Mauricio Garcia, the deceased 33-year-old former security guard who carried out the massacre. After addressing Garcia’s expulsion from the military over mental health concerns and the investigation into his weapons, the Texas DPS official said “we don’t know” what was the motive behind the shooting.

“We do know that he had Neo-Nazi ideation,” Sibley added. “He had patches, he had tattoos, even his signature verified that. That’s one thing we do know. We’re trying to get into his computer and on social media and find out whether he had anything that he publicized.”

In the days since the shooting, multiple reports on Garcia have described an online history where he consumed and contributed to neo-Nazi content, and held an interest in white supremacy. Bellingcat’s Aric Toler located what seemed to be Garcia’s account on the Russian-language social network site Odnoklassniki (where content isn’t moderated), which contains threats of violence, pictures of Garcia’s Nazi tattoos and other kinds of disturbing material.

Sibley’s confirmation that Garcia draped himself in neo-Nazism would seem to contradict Elon Musk and those on the far-right who doubted the previous reports and claimed that the whole thing might have been a “psy op.”

Didn’t the story come from @bellingcat, which literally specializes in psychological operations? I don’t want to hurt their feelings, but this is either the weirdest story ever or a very bad psyop! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023

How do we know that was actually his social media account? Seems very odd that he would have a Russian social media account when he doesn’t speak Russian. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023

So the Texas shooter was a Mexican guy who is also a White Supremacist with Nazi tattoos and was radicalized by a Jewish woman who he posted about on a Russian social media site where he had no followers, according to a site that specializes in psyops. But don’t ask questions.. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 9, 2023

The alleged shooter’s alleged profile claims that he was inspired by Libs of TikTok. Between this and the Tim Pool references, this thing is suspect. Where is his Twitter account? Why was he using a Russian social media site to write was essentially a diary to zero followers? pic.twitter.com/2L7w4ZWjPk — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 8, 2023

I'm assuming they posted the fake Russian profile in response to the fact that a trans person shot kids and they are terrified https://t.co/CaaH8qToUq — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 8, 2023

.@glennbeck, don’t get ahead of yourself, maybe the Mexican national with cartel tats identifies as a white supremacist & therefore we must totally go along with that narrative! Though the same logic does not apply to the Trans Terrorist Nashville shooter who was clearly “driven… https://t.co/jCtmzJGaCk — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 8, 2023

