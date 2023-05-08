Allen Texas Shooter Espoused Neo-Nazism, Wore Emblem Affiliated With White Supremacists, Per Report

Investigators are reportedly looking into far-right extremism as a potential motive behind the shooting that killed eight and wounded seven others at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas.

Mauricio Garcia, a 33-year-old former security guard from Dallas, was identified as the gunman who attacked Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday. He was wearing tactical gear and was armed with an AR-15 when he attacked shoppers, and he was shot dead by a police officer who responded to the assault.

Authorities have been slow in releasing details from the massacre, though law enforcement seems to be looking at Garcia’s online history and reported interest in white supremacy. Multiple reports have said that Garcia’s vest had a patch on it with the letters “RWDS,” an acronym for Right Wing Death Squad. The phrase is commonly embraced among those who’ve embraced white supremacy.

Reviews on Garcia’s social media history have also suggested he engaged with neo-Nazi content online and made numerous posts of his own with racially or ethnically motivated violent rhetoric. The investigation remains ongoing, however, and authorities have yet to determine a motive for the attack.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com