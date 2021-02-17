Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Gets Trashed for Appearing on Hannity in the Middle of Blackout Crisis to Blame the Green New Deal

With historic winter storms and freezing temperatures throughout his state causing widespread blackouts, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is under fire for taking time to speak with Sean Hannity, and making false claims about the cause of his state’s power crisis.

Abbott appeared on Hannity’s Fox News program Tuesday night and blamed the blackouts on frozen wind turbines in the Lone Star State.

“This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America,” Abbott told Hannity. “Our wind and our solar got shut down, and they were collectively more than 10 percent of our power grid, and that thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power on a statewide basis… As a result, it just shows that fossil fuel is necessary for the state of Texas.”

This claim has been debunked by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages most of the state’s power grid. According to the ERCOT (via the Texas Tribune), natural gas providers, unprepared for the extreme cold, are responsible for most of the outages. The Washington Post reports that thermal power plants primarily reliant on natural gas have been responsible for five to six times as many outages as frozen wind turbines.

But Abbott didn’t let the facts get in the way of a good partisan argument. Green New Deal co-sponsor Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took exception to Abbott’s comments.

“The real ‘deadly deal’ is his failed leadership,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

I go offline a few days and return to a GOP Gov blaming policies he hasn’t even implemented for his own failures. Gov. Abbott doesn’t seem to have a grasp on his state, so here’s a reminder: Texas runs 80-90% on fossil fuels. The real “deadly deal” is his failed leadership. https://t.co/a3YoEqks7K — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 17, 2021

Other observers sounded a similar note — slamming the governor for pushing false claims and taking time to appear on Hannity while his state is in crisis.

Texas Governor causes Texas energy infrastructure rot under his watch, bringing untold suffering to millions of Texans, and he blames…wait for it…AOC. https://t.co/f4EOPfNSjv — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 17, 2021

The sheer dishonesty of these people is a sight to behold. Trump was not an aberration. And btw they hold their own voters and viewers in contempt by the peddling this nonsense to them. https://t.co/KC1KgDF2yL — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 17, 2021

May I humbly suggest instead directing your hot takes and anger at politicians like Abbott here who is taking time away from the crisis to go on a Fox News opinion program and lie to the nation about the reason for the blackouts. https://t.co/nJwCymEzGR — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) February 17, 2021

Most TX energy comes from fossil fuels (gas, oil, coal) Most of the blackouts came from weather induced shortages of fossil fuels. Gov Abbott isn’t stupid. He’s lying to support a political agenda. So tiresome. https://t.co/XL7TE0S2do — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) February 17, 2021

People are dying and the Governor of Texas is using his time to lie about what the causes are instead of dealing with the problem at hands. I am sorry Texas you deserve better. https://t.co/rcNHEO23Rm — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) February 17, 2021

This is like a talk radio call-in with some guy instead of an interview with the governor in charge of managing a statewide crisis https://t.co/TAmOXXr3be — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) February 17, 2021

His lies won’t keep Texans warm. https://t.co/KDDBwBcfRD — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) February 17, 2021

Read all about it in Abbott’s forthcoming book: “Leadership Lessons from the time I went on Hannity while my state was freezing to death” https://t.co/KHAZ4BSyrF — Tim Miller (@Timodc) February 17, 2021

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]