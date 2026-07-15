Furious Joe Scarborough Trashes ‘Liar’ Mike Johnson for Turning American Cities Into ‘Killing Zones’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough launched a blistering attack on House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday, branding the Republican as a “liar” after he said he had not yet been briefed on the fatal shooting of a man by ICE agents in Maine and declined to weigh in on whether Congress should pursue greater accountability measures.

The show opened with a clip of the moment a day earlier, when reporters asked Johnson whether the Department of Homeland Security or Congress should consider expanding body camera use after it emerged the ICE agents involved in Monday’s fatal shooting in Maine were not wearing them.

“I don’t know anything about this event, OK?” Johnson replied. “I was a little busy yesterday, so I’m going to reserve judgment. I know that there was a tragic shooting and I’m not going to comment on it because I don’t know, and you guys can mock me for not knowing that. I worked about 22 hours in the last few days, and I did not get the briefing on that yet. I will this morning.”

As the clip ended, Scarborough interjected to reject that explanation outright, addressing Johnson: “Yeah. You know, I’m not going to mock you for it, Mike. I’m just going to call you a liar because that’s what you are.”

“You know exactly what happened yesterday. You know what happened in Minneapolis. You understand that un-American actions are continuing to accelerate across America,” the host said.

He continued: “While [Senator] Susan Collins [R-ME] votes for $70 billion in ICE funding that has no reforms attached to it. You have Americans being gunned down in the streets of Minneapolis by masked men. That’s un-American. You have fathers, husbands, grandfathers being gunned down in Houston, gunned down in the street for no reason in Biddeford, Maine, and the killers whisked away: no justice, no investigations, no real investigations allowed by local authorities who have seen their city streets being turned into killing zones. And you don’t know about that, Mike?”

Scarborough pointed to Johnson’s previous remarks about funding to combat what Republicans have described as communist influences, after a wave of Democratic socialist primary wins in New York and Colorado.

“Do you know how dangerous you sound, Mike?” he asked.

“I saw conservative commentators who are still conservative, unlike you, unlike the president, unlike so many other Republicans that I used to work with in Congress, saying every conservative should be afraid when a Speaker of the House says, ‘We want to use $350 billion against Americans.’”

He continued: “People that you call communists because they believe in more affordable health care, people that you call communists because they believe that billionaires and multinational corporations should pay their fair share in taxes. People you call communists because the income disparity between the richest Americans and the poorest Americans continue to grow. Now that’s real commie thinking.”

“No, actually, it was Alan Greenspan himself who said the greatest threat to American capitalism is income disparity, the kind of income disparity that you continue to generate. Are you un-American, Mike?” he added. “Are Republicans that continue to do what Alan Greenspan said for a decade was the greatest risk to American democracy and American capitalism? You’re un-American? Are they un-American?”

Scarborough then contrasted Johnson’s rhetoric on immigration with former President Ronald Reagan’s farewell address, invoking Reagan’s praise of immigrants before accusing the GOP of allowing “the fathers, like the sons, like the husbands, like the workers that you’re allowing to be gunned down by ICE time and time again in American streets.”

“And what happens afterwards? The killers are whisked away!” he declared. “The killers are whisked away, and they’re they’re protected from justice, just like King George III would surely protect royal troops that gunned down patriots 250 years ago, whisk them away from the scene of the crime where the patriots are gunned down here, whisking these masked, federalized troops away from the very men who were gunned down without cause.”

Closing the segment, Scarborough returned to his central criticism, asking: “What justice for the men and women who continue to let American streets turn into killing zones?”

Adding: “Communists they’re worried about? Maybe they should be worried about fascists!”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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