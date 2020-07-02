Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) has signed an executive order mandating state-wide mask requirements in public spaces as positive cases of Covid-19 continue to mount in Texas. The order affects almost all counties in Texas — ones with over 20 cases of coronavirus.

Texas has seen increases in the number of daily cases every day this week. On Wednesday, the state reported more than 8,000 new positive cases, its highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

Back in April, when Covid-19 cases in Texas were orders of magnitude lower, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-TX) blasted mandatory mask orders an “abuse of the use of executive orders is the ultimate government overreach.” Patrick has also recently criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci’s rhetoric during the pandemic, claiming “he has been wrong every time.”

Texas was one of the first states to begin their re-opening plan at the end of April. In the last few weeks, cases have spiked and Abbott began to issue new orders. On June 25, Texas halted its re-opening plan. A day later, the state began closing bars again.

Abbott’s latest mandate will be enforced with warnings and fines up to $250 for failing to comply, he said.

“Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said in a press release. “We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck, but it requires each of us to do our part to protect one another.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]