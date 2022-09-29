‘That Was My House!’ Videos and Images of Hurricane Ian Begin to Emerge and Show Scope of the Disaster

As the remains of hurricane Ian moved across the Florida peninsula Thursday morning and the storm now takes aim at the coast of South Carolina, the extent of the devastation left in Ian’s wake began to become clear as local residents and meteorologists posted clips to social media.

“Fort Myers Beach Times Square LEVELED following #HurricaneIan,” wrote on user on Twitter above a video showing the absolute devastation in Fort Myers, which took a near direct hit from the hurricane.

Fox News showed a clip from a social media user identified as @MALSMARIE who described losing her home in Fort Myers, Florida where Ian’s storm surge wreaked havoc.

“And that was my house,” says a woman, pointing to where her home once stood. “My house is gone. So for everyone wondering, it’s not livable.”

President Joe Biden visited FEMA headquarters on Thursday and noted that Ian “could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history.”

“The numbers are still unclear, but we’re hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life,” the president said, adding, “First thing this morning, I talked to Gov. [Ron] DeSantis and again offered the fullest federal support,” he told viewers.

“So heartbreaking. Home swept away, livelihoods destroyed. Ian left a path of destruction along the southern Gulf Coast that we are just now really bringing into focus,” said Fox anchor Harris Faulkner.

“A side-by-side comparison. We’ve been doing this hour. You can see just how much rain has hit Fort Myers, barely recognizable now underwater. So hour by hour, it gets worse. The tide comes in. You heard that from mayors this hour, too, that as things begin to crest, anything around it, any tributary, just the tide from the ocean, it gets complicated and dangerous, even more so,” Faulkner explained, noting that many areas affected by the storm remain flooded or under threat from flooding.

Faulkner then spoke with Fox Weather meteorologist Robert Ray who was on the beach in Fort Myers.

“Take a look at this right now. I’m standing on concrete blocks that are, underneath is styrofoam, that makes them float. These are piers that were snapped in half here at this marina, just not far from downtown Fort Myers,” Ray said standing in front of an immense amount of debris.

“I’m going to make my way over to these right now because I want to show you guys the destruction of the boats out here. And on the bottom is this one’s flipped over the barnacles here on the bottom of this one. And look at this boat on its side here,” Ray explained, adding:

There are other vessels in the area that are completely smashed up by the storm surge and the wind. And that’s the thing when the storm surge came in yesterday. This is what it did, the power of it. It pushed all of these huge vessels and concrete and debris, trees, people’s belongings here all into this marina. And some of these vessels are very large and thrown around like toys.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

