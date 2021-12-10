Fox News host Tammy Bruce slammed President Joe Biden for amending the words in the Declaration of Independence to include both women and men as being created equally.

Biden was addressing an audience at the virtual Summit for Democracy on Thursday when he broadly cautioned there is a need for Americans to step up and recommit to the country’s democratic institutions.

“American democracy is an ongoing struggle to live up to our highest ideals and to heal our divisions; to recommit ourselves to the founding idea of our nation captured in our Declaration of Independence, not unlike many of your documents,” Biden said during his opening remarks.

He then added some updated language when quoting words from the Declaration of Independence.

“We say: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident.’ That all women and men are created equal, endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, among them life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” Biden said during his speech.

On Thursday’s Fox News Primetime, Bruce slammed Biden for updating the words of the Declaration of Independence, and accused him attempting to recondition the document so that it adheres to modern guidelines for inclusivity.

“Alrighty, notice how he added ‘women and men are created equal,’ and not just men,” Bruce said. “It matters, right? that’s not what the founders wrote. Apparently the sacred words of our founders weren’t inclusive enough for sleepy Joe, so he corrected them.”

The Declaration of Independence, which was written in 1776, of course states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

