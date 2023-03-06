‘The Pandemic is Over!’ Fox Business Host and Guest Rage Over Djokovic Being Denied Entry Into the U.S. Over Vaccination Status

Fox Business host Stuart Varney discussed a variety of topics with media columnist Joe Concha on Monday morning, with both expressing anger at the recent decision from the Department of Homeland Security to not allow number one tennis player Novak Djokovic into the U.S. to play in two masters series tennis tournaments.

After Concha praised Chris Rock for roasting Will and Jada Picket Smith’s alleged open marriage, Varney moved on to talk tennis.

“I don’t know how I follow that. So, I’m going to change the subject. Why not? It’s easy do,” joked Varney.

“Actually, this is serious stuff. Tennis star Novak Djokovic withdrew, has withdrawn from the Indian Wells tennis tournament in California after his special request for a Covid vaccine waiver was rejected by Homeland Security. I find this ridiculous, Joe, why are Covid vaccines still an issue when the pandemic is over and he’s one of the greatest tennis players ever?” Varney asked.

“Yeah, and we have data and report and study after study, Stu, that says that natural immunity is better than the vaccine. And, oh, by the way, Novak Djokovic has had Covid twice,” replied Concha, adding:

So, here’s how it works in our country. Apparently, if you come across the US southern border illegally, you’re welcome to stay, even if you have Covid. But if you’re the world’s number one tennis player, you can’t play in the US Open like Djokovic couldn’t last year or couldn’t play in this particular tournament based on old data and this ridiculous notion that somehow Novak Djokovic is a threat to society because he hasn’t taken the vaccine while playing a sport where essentially you’re isolated for 3 hours, it it’s just maddening that this is still happening and not enough leaders are speaking up about it.

“And why do you think we should have a 9/11-style commission to look into the origins of Covid?” Varney followed up.

“Well, you know, 36 months later, after Covid first, this pandemic hit our shores, too. The death toll stands at more than 1.4 million Americans, 6.8 million people worldwide. And look, businesses were shut down. Some never recovered. Schools were shuttered. Mental health issues, alcoholism, drug use, suicides skyrocketed. All from the isolation that happened there. So it would only make sense, even though we’re completely divided, it seems these days for a Covid commission in the bipartisan sober spirit of the 911 Commission to be formed because there are so many questions that need to be answered,” Concha replied.

Watch the full clip above via Fox Business

