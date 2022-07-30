‘There’s So Much More to Do’: Biden Comms Chief Kate Bedingfield Makes Last-Minute Decision to Stay – Read Her Email to Team

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield has decided to stay on the job in a last-minute decision, saying she “regretted” her decision to leave because “There’s so much more to do.”

It was just a few weeks ago when the White House announced that Bedingfield would be stepping down by the end of the month. The announcement was a blow to a press shop that already was feeling the absence of Bedingfield’s partner in crime, now-former Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

But on Friday afternoon, in an email obtained by Mediaite, Bedingfield told colleagues she had changed her mind:

Team – I want to share a personal update on what was going to be my last day at the White House. After much thought, discussion and reflection, I’ve decided to stay. I’m not done here and there is so much more good work to do with all of you. I couldn’t be happier and more excited about this awesome — if admittedly last-minute! — development. The work is too important and too energizing and I have a lot of gas left in the tank. … I am so looking forward to the months ahead and all we will do. I could not be more grateful to be a part of this team. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime crew in a once-in-a-lifetime moment, and I am so proud to be part of it. You guys mean the world to me. So – I’m excited that this isn’t me sending you all a sappy “this is my last day” note – and so excited for all that is to come. Kate

Bedingfield confirmed the news on Twitter, writing “A massive thank you to everyone (every. one.) who endured listening to me wax on about how I regretted my decision to leave. There’s so much more to do and I’m so proud and grateful to be part of this team. Onward!”

