‘They Can Try!’ Rally Crowd Cracks Up As Biden Roasts Republicans For Threatening to Impeach Him

President Joe Biden drew laughs from a rally crowd by roasting Republican threats to impeach him if they take over Congress in the midterms.

On Friday night, the president spoke to a crowd of supporters of Congressional Candidate Mike Levin who rallied at Miracosta College in San Diego, California. According to Biden, the house was packed, and “they told me there were something like four or five hundred who couldn’t get in.”

Biden got some laughs from the crowd when he brought up persistent demands for his impeachment from some Republicans, mocking those demands as without basis:

Well, folks, if we can’t unite this country, we got a gigantic problem. No democracy can be sustained without the informed consent of the people and everybody joining. Not a joke. And we used to — in the old days, when I was a United States senator, we’d argue like hell with one another, disagree fundamentally, and go down to the Senate dining room and have lunch together. Because we disagreed on the issues, but we agreed on the notion that the institutions matter. Well, the institutions are under full-blown attack from the — I’m already being told, if they win back the House and Senate, they’re going to impeach me. I don’t know what the hell they’ll impeach me for. (Laughter.) No, I — I’m not joking. AUDIENCE MEMBER: They can try! THE PRESIDENT: And then — no, no — and then, recently they said, “We should stop talking about that until we win.” (Laughter.) Well, all kidding aside, think about it. So much is at stake, but there’s so — I’ve never been more optimistic in my life about the prospects of this country. Never, never, never, never. (Applause.) I mean it.

Some Republicans have already introduced articles of impeachment for things like oil and the border.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com