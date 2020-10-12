‘This Hearing is a Sham’: Amy Klobuchar Buries Barrett Confirmation Proceeding in Blistering Opener

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is condemning the Senate Judiciary Committee Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

In a blistering opening statement, the Minnesota senator tore into Senate Republicans for moving forward with the proceeding just a few weeks before the election.

“We cannot divorce this nominee and her views from the election we are in,” Klobuchar said. “We didn’t choose to do this now — to plop a supreme court nomination hearing in the middle of an election. They did.”

Klobuchar bashed conservatives for charging ahead while ignoring more pressing issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. She then addressed Barrett directly.

“Yes judge, I think this hearing is a sham,” Klobuchar said. “I think it shows real messed up priorities from the Republican Party. But I am here to do my job, to tell the truth.”

The senator went on to call for the public to make contact with Republicans in an effort to get them to shift their focus on to more urgent matters.

“Let me tell you a political secret,” she said. “I doubt that it will be a brilliant cross-examination that’s going to change this judge’s trajectory this week. No. It is you. It is you calling Republican senators and telling them enough is enough. Telling them it is personal. Telling them they have their priorities wrong. So do it!”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]