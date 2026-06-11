U.S. authorities are investigating a giant, mysterious “8647” etched into the grounds of Washington D.C.’s National Mall.

A Reuters photographer snapped a shot of the grass from the Washington Monument, which showed the numbers traced into the grass near the World War II Memorial. The numbers eight and six are clearly visible in the image, whereas four and seven appear less prominent.

“8647” is a term that has been adopted by those who oppose President Donald Trump and has frequently been deemed as a coded call for violence by the Department of Justice. “86” itself is a long-standing slang term that means to “nix” or “cancel” while “47” refers to Trump as the 47th president.

It is unclear how the etchings were made, though the grass appears brown in some areas where the numbers are clearly defined. A U.S. Park Police spokesperson told Reuters that grass samples have been collected in an effort to determine the cause of this browning.

The image was reportedly taken before authorities arrived at the scene, with Reuters reporting that the U.S. Department of the Interior is investigating the appearance of the numbers ahead of President Donald Trump‘s 80th birthday and UFC “Freedom 250” event at the White House.

In particular, members of the National Guard and U.S. Park Police reportedly arrived at the scene on Thursday to investigate, per Reuters.

The site of the incident is near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, one of Trump’s renovation projects, which was repaired in approximately six weeks at a $14 million price tag. The repairs reportedly included draining, resurfacing and sealing the pool against leaks as well as painting the 2,000-foot floor “American flag blue” prior to refilling it.

An Interior Department spokesperson who spoke to Reuters called it “deranged vandalism” and said, “Any threat against the president is taken very seriously by the Department, and our U.S. Park Police will investigate this incident and hold ​those responsible accountable.”

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