President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday that “We just made great settlement of the war with Iran.”

Trump added that the deal may take more time before it’s actually signed, “We’re going to be subject to finalization of documents, which should get done over the next few days. Probably have a signing, maybe in Europe.”

The president announced the “settlement” and then boasted, “Stock market’s up a thousand points — that means they like the deal. See that?” Trump added:

That means the market goes down, that means it don’t like it. But it’s been up. Oil’s dropped. Oil will start coming down, too. I think even lower than it was before. I said I was in Iowa, it was $1.85 a gallon. I don’t know if I’m going to get there, but we’re going to get pretty close. It’s going to come down, and when oil comes down, everything else comes down. And most importantly, we have a deal that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, which was the whole purpose of what we had to go through to get this. That was a very big thing. But we have a signing soon, and the documents are in pretty final shape. So we’ll see. We’ll see, very good

Trump took questions from reporters after signing an order related to expanding fishing access.

“How confident are you there will be a signing this weekend? You’ve come close to sealing a deal with Iran before,” a reporter asked Trump.

“t’ll be soon. Maybe this weekend,” Trump replied.

“Has the Supreme Leader approved this deal?” Trump was pressed.

“I understand the answer is yes,” Trump insisted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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