comScore

Ivanka Trump Lashes Out at Reports of NY Fraud Investigation: ‘This is Harassment Pure and Simple’

By Leia IdlibyNov 20th, 2020, 9:48 am

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump has found herself in the middle of two possible New York State fraud investigations, and unlike the several allegations that have come before, she has taken the time to respond to these.

New York Times report claimed that the state is conducting one criminal and one civil investigation into President Donald Trump and his businesses, which include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees that may have gone to Ivanka.

A separate New York Times investigation into Trump’s tax records revealed that the president reduced his taxable income by deducting millions in fees to consultants and business projects.

It now seems as if some of these fees were paid to Ivanka, as when she joined the Trump administration as a presidential adviser, she received payments from her own consulting company, which matched the exact fees claimed as tax deductions for other projects by the Trump Organization.

Normally tight-lipped when it comes to investigations against her and her family, Ivanka was presumably concerned about this one, as she strayed from her norm and took to Twitter to respond:

“This is harassment pure and simple,” she wrote. “This ‘inquiry’ by NYC democrats is 100% motivated by politics, publicity and rage. They know very well that there’s nothing here and that there was no tax benefit whatsoever. These politicians are simply ruthless.”

Failing to rack up much sympathy from fellow Twitter users, several pundits, journalists, and public figures shared their brutal reactions to the news:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: