Ivanka Trump Lashes Out at Reports of NY Fraud Investigation: ‘This is Harassment Pure and Simple’

Ivanka Trump has found herself in the middle of two possible New York State fraud investigations, and unlike the several allegations that have come before, she has taken the time to respond to these.

A New York Times report claimed that the state is conducting one criminal and one civil investigation into President Donald Trump and his businesses, which include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees that may have gone to Ivanka.

A separate New York Times investigation into Trump’s tax records revealed that the president reduced his taxable income by deducting millions in fees to consultants and business projects.

It now seems as if some of these fees were paid to Ivanka, as when she joined the Trump administration as a presidential adviser, she received payments from her own consulting company, which matched the exact fees claimed as tax deductions for other projects by the Trump Organization.

Normally tight-lipped when it comes to investigations against her and her family, Ivanka was presumably concerned about this one, as she strayed from her norm and took to Twitter to respond:

This fishing expedition is very clearly part of a continued political vendetta ⤵️https://t.co/Gw0IKOWdeQ — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 20, 2020

“This is harassment pure and simple,” she wrote. “This ‘inquiry’ by NYC democrats is 100% motivated by politics, publicity and rage. They know very well that there’s nothing here and that there was no tax benefit whatsoever. These politicians are simply ruthless.”

Failing to rack up much sympathy from fellow Twitter users, several pundits, journalists, and public figures shared their brutal reactions to the news:

Based on all the criminal proceedings facing you it is safe to say that your life after January 20, 2021 will be nothing like it was before January 20, 2021. https://t.co/xTzZelUEwD — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 20, 2020

Speaking of motivation by politics-Remember when your family purposely went out of their way to hurt #NYC during the #Covid outbreak last spring? @IvankaTrump I do.

Can u ask your dad to do what’s right & stop obstructing the #BidenTransitionTeam-I know he listens to you-Thanks! https://t.co/49h9fvue8k — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) November 20, 2020

#Ivanka clearly knows how dark a future she faces. https://t.co/kLnGlnePQ6 — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) November 20, 2020

When Ivanka truly became her father’s daughter… https://t.co/DpFU58owAs — Evan McMullin 🇺🇸 (@EvanMcMullin) November 20, 2020

you can in a tweet and you can lie on TV, you can even lie to your family without consequence. But try that in court and. you’ll just add years to your sentence. People who call a criminal investigation an inquiry also call prison camp. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 20, 2020

You’ll still be a princess you’ll just be a prison princess — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 20, 2020

This country has “laws” which is why Russia might be a better fit for you after daddy gets escorted out of the White House. It’ll be fun. You can practice guitar. — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) November 20, 2020

I can’t think of any other time Ivanka Trump has reacted to any of these investigations like this https://t.co/9oFCbeUStu — John Santucci (@Santucci) November 20, 2020

never has since her dad became POTUS…certainly not on Twitter. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 20, 2020

Maybe just don’t move back to New York. Ever. — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) November 20, 2020

pic.twitter.com/n56kJSv34a — Erin WAR ON THANKSGIVING Ryan (@morninggloria) November 20, 2020

I wish for you a post-White House life filled with everything you deserve 🙏 — shauna (@goldengateblond) November 20, 2020

It really is worth reading the Trump Foundation depositions. Especially Weisselberg’s. https://t.co/F3bADjDzop The fraud is naked, obvious, unhidden, and not denied. Hard to imagine a stronger case would be possible. https://t.co/pJjIqp2ZDy — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) November 20, 2020

Remember when y’all robbed a charity https://t.co/PQpOQ8qvvt — Maysoon (@maysoonzayid) November 20, 2020

I would like to speak to the Attorney General’s manager. https://t.co/uT5Vi9B1vj — Glenn Fleishman 🇺🇸 306EV 🇺🇸 (@GlennF) November 20, 2020

<singletear.gif> No Met Gala for you, missy. https://t.co/SYY7ZIWCfD — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 20, 2020

Let us applaud Ms. Trump for tweeting this @nytimes article about her involvement in tax fraud to her 10 million followers. I hope her panicked comment will encourage them to read the piece and follow the court proceedings to come. https://t.co/prCWzhJWJV — James Gleick (@JamesGleick) November 20, 2020

“there’s nothing to hide” great! hand over documents. see how easy this is? https://t.co/37sdxTmn7T — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) November 20, 2020

Dude, I wish Democrats were ruthless. You would be so fucked. https://t.co/k9JOh75vAy — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 20, 2020

Problem that Trump Crime Family has is that their money laundering & tax fraud is MASSIVE & OBVIOUS. They got away with so much criming, for so long, they got super sloppy making it really easy for these prosecutors to build a convincing case against them. https://t.co/OAaY4RWxr7 — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) November 20, 2020

