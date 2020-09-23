Ben Crump, the attorney representing Breonna Taylor’s family, called Wednesday’s announcement “outrageous and offensive.”

None of the three officers were charged with killing Taylor. One of them, Brett Hankison has been charged on three counts of wanton endangerment.

Crump tweeted, “Jefferson County Grand Jury indicts former ofc. Brett Hankison with 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment in 1st Degree for bullets that went into other apartments but NOTHING for the murder of Breonna Taylor. This is outrageous and offensive!”

He added, “If Brett Hankison’s behavior was wanton endangerment to people in neighboring apartments, then it should have been wanton endangerment in Breonna Taylor’s apartment too. In fact, it should have been ruled wanton murder!”

