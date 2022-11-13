‘This Victory Belongs to Joe Biden!’ Elizabeth Warren Chafes at Chuck Todd Crediting Trump Effect For Dem Wins

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren rejected Chuck Todd’s suggestion that former President Donald Trump handed victories to Democrats in the midterms, telling him “This victory belongs to Joe Biden!”

Tuesday’s midterm Election Night results were widely been seen as a Trump-fueled disappointment for Republicans. But on Sunday morning’s edition of NBC’s Meet the Press, Sen. Warren pushed back when Todd suggested Democrats “can’t win if they’re running against normal Republicans”:

CHUCK TODD: The voters seem to, perhaps, not be happy with democratic governance, but there was just no way they were going to go to Trump candidates. I think that’s pretty clear. Do you have a concern that Democrats can’t win if they’re running against normal Republicans, kind of like Chris Sununu or Mike DeWine — people like that?

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN: No, I do not have such a concern. In fact, look, Donald Trump, with his preening and his selection of truly awful candidates, didn’t do his party any favors. But this victory belongs to Joe Biden. It belongs to Joe Biden and the Democrats who got out there and fought for working people.

The things we did were important and popular. Remember, right after Joe Biden was sworn in, all of the economists and the pundits in his ear who were saying, “go slow, go small.” Joe Biden didn’t listen to them. And in fact, he went big. He went big on vaccinations. He went big on testing, but he also went big on helping people who were still unemployed, on setting America’s working families up so they could manage the choppy waters in the economy following the pandemic. And then with the Inflation Reduction Act, we delivered again and delivered big. You know, $35 cap on insulin. There’ll be a cap of $2,000 on what seniors spend on prescription drugs. We’re cutting the cost of utilities, cutting the cost of insurance payments, and forcing giant corporations that have been paying nothing to pay a 15% minimum corporate tax. Every one of those things is popular. The Republicans, every single one of them, voted against every provision I just described.

The President’s leadership put us in a position — every candidate up and down the ballot — to talk about what Democrats fight for and what we deliver on. And by doing that, we were able to address the values and the economic security of people across this country. And it sure paid off. It paid off at historic levels.