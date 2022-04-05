‘This Will be Abused in Ways We Can’t Even Imagine Yet’: Users React After Twitter Announces Edit Button

By Kipp JonesApr 5th, 2022, 7:25 pm
 
twitter logo tweet cell phone

Photo credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images.

On Monday, it was disclosed that Elon Musk used some of his billions to become Twitter’s largest shareholder last month. By Tuesday, an edit button was in the mix.

Musk was appointed to Twitter’s board of directors Tuesday after he shelled out $2.9 billion for 73.5 million shares.

After spending a fortune to own 9.2% of the company, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO polled his followers about an edit button.

A day later, Twitter announced one is officially in the works.

A majority of those who voted in Musk’s poll answered that they want an edit button.

Unsurprisingly, the topic polarized Twitter users, who expressed a mixture of apathy, confusion, shock and pre-nostalgia. Blue checks from all sides soon weighed in.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: