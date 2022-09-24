Three Trump Lawyers Spotted Leaving DC Federal Courthouse Friday After Meeting on Grand Jury

Three lawyers for former President Donald Trump were spotted leaving the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. after a meeting in which they sought to limit grand jury testimony.

New York Times congressional correspondent Luke Broadwater tweeted Friday that “Three of Trump’s lawyers were seen leaving the federal courthouse in DC Thursday.”

He added that “The private talks were related in part to discussions about whether Trump’s assertions of privilege could limit the testimony of Pence’s aides.”

Three of Trump’s lawyers were seen leaving the federal courthouse in DC Thursday. The private talks were related in part to discussions about whether Trump’s assertions of privilege could limit the testimony of Pence’s aides @alanfeuer @maggieNYT https://t.co/9s29zDb93x — Luke Broadwater☀️ (@lukebroadwater) September 24, 2022

According to NYT, confirming reporting by CNN, the meetings are part of an effort to push assertions of executive privilege that have thus far been rebuffed in public:

Lawyers for former President Donald J. Trump are engaged in a behind-the-scenes legal struggle to limit the scope of a federal grand jury investigation into the role he played in seeking to overturn the 2020 election, according to people familiar with the matter. The closed-door battle, unfolding in Federal District Court in Washington, has centered on how far Mr. Trump can go in asserting attorney-client and executive privilege as a means of keeping witnesses close to him from answering potentially damaging questions in their appearances before the grand jury, the people said. The issue is important because it will determine how much evidence prosecutors can get from an inner circle of some of Mr. Trump’s most trusted former lawyers and advisers. The outcome will help to shape the contours of the information that the Justice Department will be able to gather, as it looks into Mr. Trump’s involvement in the chaotic events after the election that culminated in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

That Justice Department probe into January 6 has been eclipsed, of late, by its investigation of Trump for crimes involving the Espionage Act.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com