Tiffany Cross Confronts Nina Turner for Saying Choice Between Trump and Biden Was Like Eating ‘Bowl of Sh*t’

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross confronted newly-announced congressional candidate and former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner about a remark she made comparing the choice between then-candidate Joe Biden and now-outgoing President Donald Trump with eating from a “bowl of shit.”

It was a respectful and affectionate interview on Saturday’s edition of The Cross Connection, but Ms. Cross did not shy away from asking Turner about the controversial comments she made as an outspoken co-chair of Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign.

“I do have to ask you, you’ve been highly critical of President-elect Joe Biden, and some of the things that you’re advocating for, which I think there are a lot of people who are in your corner, who want to see those same things happen, they might come down to an executive order, particularly if the Republicans still control the Senate,” Cross said, and asked “You’ve called voting for Joe Biden like eating a bowl of sugar honey iced tea, I’ll say it, but you know what I’m talking about, how will you work with this administration after being so vocally critical about them during the campaign?”

Ms. Turner appeared to back off the letter of that assessment, saying “In that moment, Tiffany, I was just thinking about the suffering of people, and sometimes I can be, I’m a hell-raising humanitarian and sometimes I can be a little brazen at times, but no one can question my integrity for standing up for the people.”

“And in that moment I was just thinking about to suffering of people, the lack of health care, and especially in a pandemic, where we know we absolutely need to have universal health care in this country. You know, folks not having clean water, it was those kinds of things that were swirling in my head and my mind at the time,” Turner added.

She went on to say that “disagreement does not mean you can not work with someone,” and cited the debate moment between now-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Biden as evidence, and promising “I declare today that I am willing and can, will and can work with anybody that is willing to stand up for the least of these, the poor, the working poor, and the barely middle class in this country.”

Cross also asked, given her past harsh criticism of the party, “Aare you a Democrat?”

“Well let’s see, let’s check the receipts, Turner said, “Because my loyalty, Tiffany, overall is to the people that I have served and that I will continue to serve, and not necessarily to a party. And those things are not mutually exclusive.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]