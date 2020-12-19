‘Don’t Be Weak Fools!’ Trump Goads Republicans Over Election in Tweet of Biden Interview Op-ed

President Donald Trump on Saturday shared a tweet featuring an editorial about President-elect Joe Biden‘s interview with Stephen Colbert, and lashed out at Republicans over acceptance the election results while he was at it.

The original tweet, from the New York Post‘s opinion page on Twitter, featured the paper’s editorial board bashing the Bidens’ Late Show interview. The president retweeted it and added the false claim that Biden lost all the swing states “by a lot” and that Democrats had been “caught” ‘dumping “hundreds of thousands” of votes. There was no video of hundreds of thousands of votes being dumped attached to the tweet, more’s the pity.

Never missing an opportunity to upbraid his own party, he then goaded Republicans in general, saying that they’d be “weak fools” to let “their great victory” be stolen.

He didn’t win the Election. He lost all 6 Swing States, by a lot. They then dumped hundreds of thousands of votes in each one, and got caught. Now Republican politicians have to fight so that their great victory is not stolen. Don’t be weak fools! https://t.co/d9Bgu8XPIj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

Even with that schoolyard “bok-bok-bok” chicken taunt in the mix, the number of Republicans unwilling to say Biden won or insisting that Trump won continues to dwindle, with even Sen. Mitch McConnell declaring Biden the victor from the Senate floor.

If any Krakens do magically rise from the sea, one hopes that at least he can attach some video next time. Sounds like it would be pretty dope.

