Tom Brady Says He’s a ‘Big Believer’ in Crypto: ‘We Talk About it Basically Every Day’

Super Bowl champion Tom Brady said Thursday he was “definitely” invested in cryptocurrency, though he declined to say exactly which ones.

“We’re learning more and more about these emerging markets,” Brady said in a pre-recorded interview for Consensus, an annual conference conducted by CoinDesk, a cryptocurrency publication. He called himself a “big believer” in digital currencies and added, “The world is changing. … And you can be ahead of the curve or behind it, and I’m choosing to be ahead of it.”

Brady appeared at the event alongside Sam Bankman-Fried, the 29-year-old billionaire founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Brady’s appearance at the conference came as an impromptu surprise after Bankman-Fried invited him on Twitter on Wednesday evening. Brady has been a topic of interest in cryptocurrency circles since he changed his picture on Twitter to a photograph of himself with glowing red eyes, a meme often used by digital-currency enthusiasts.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a quarterback in 2020 after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. He said cryptocurrency was a popular topic among his teammates, saying, “In our quarterback room, one of my coaches has been on it for eight, nine months. So we talk about it basically every day, the prices of the different tokens, how the space is doing.”

He acknowledged that cryptocurrency was “very different than my industry where sports — football in general — has ben around for 100 plus years,” before waxing philosophical.

“In the end, competition I think brings out the best in all of us,” Brady said. “Sometimes, I think it brings out things we don’t like also — it’s just part of the nature, I don’t think you can have one or the other. But when you have intense competition, you’re going to experience these volatile ranges of emotions as well. And I just think so much of life is about learning to deal with the different emotions that come into your life and out of your life, and disappointments. And how do you learn from disappointment? And from great success, how do you find joy in that, and how do you give back to others who have helped you?”

