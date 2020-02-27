Tom Steyer Says Coronavirus is Trump’s Katrina: ‘Total Executive Failure By An Incompetent Executive’

Billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that President Donald Trump’s is “incompetent,” and likened Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak to George W. Bush’s response to Hurricane Katrina.

On Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, Obeidallah asked Steyer for his reaction to Trump appointing Vice President Mike Pence as point man on Coronavirus.

“No way!” a seemingly stunned Steyer exclaimed, then added “Okay let’s be clear: You and I know both know that I started ‘Need to Impeach’ because this is the most corrupt President in American history. But that’s not the point here, he’s incompetent — He is absolutely incompetent. He stripped the Centers for Disease Control of its money and of its capability. He’s months late on this.”

“This is a huge deal and he’s turning it over to Mike Pence? I can’t be more scared,” Steyer said.

Steyer went on to add that “This is a much bigger deal than I think people in the United States understand in terms of how many people are going to be infected and how much economic impact this is going to have. Trump is incompetent. He is doing a terrible job on this.”

He also pointed out that “Republicans were up in arms about the Ebola virus and President Obama dealt with it masterfully.”

“But he believed in analysis, and science, he was on top it,” Steyer said of President Barack Obama, adding “He really led the world on controlling the Ebola epidemic…so that in the United States it didn’t become much of anything at all.”

“That’s not what is happening here,” Steyer continued. “Mr. Trump is way late. He has no capability, he is incompetent.”

“I think this a huge, huge deal, because this is like George W. Bush with the hurricane and flooding down in New Orleans,” Steyer said. “It’s a total executive failure by an incompetent executive.”

Watch the clip above, via SiriusXM.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]