Tomi Lahren Defends Caitlyn Jenner After CPAC Attack, Gets Blasted From All Sides

By Caleb HoweJul 12th, 2021, 1:05 pm
 

Screenshot/Michael Tran/AFP via Getty

At CPAC in Texas, Republican candidate Caitlyn Jenner was taunted by an apparent attendee with a camera who repeatedly called her “Bruce” while asking about LGBTQ issues and Jesus. The moment itself did not go as viral, though, as the response from Fox’s Tomi Lahren.

The video that was shared on social media begins with Jenner taking photos with fans in the lobby of the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas. The heckler, who on social media identifies himself as “The Black Conservative Preacher,” chased Jenner out the door, remarking “look at that sick freak,” as she calmly got into her vehicle and ignored him.

Having apparently heard about the incident Lahren, who interviewed Jenner earlier this year, tweeted that it made her “blood boil.”

After pushback from both left and right on that response (for different reasons, obviously) Lahren posted a couple of hours later that she would “go to bat” for Jenner every time.

But her remarks were met by some in a less than welcoming manner.

From the left…

And from the right…

But Cailtyn Jenner was grateful for the defense.

