Tomi Lahren Defends Caitlyn Jenner After CPAC Attack, Gets Blasted From All Sides

At CPAC in Texas, Republican candidate Caitlyn Jenner was taunted by an apparent attendee with a camera who repeatedly called her “Bruce” while asking about LGBTQ issues and Jesus. The moment itself did not go as viral, though, as the response from Fox’s Tomi Lahren.

The video that was shared on social media begins with Jenner taking photos with fans in the lobby of the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas. The heckler, who on social media identifies himself as “The Black Conservative Preacher,” chased Jenner out the door, remarking “look at that sick freak,” as she calmly got into her vehicle and ignored him.

Having apparently heard about the incident Lahren, who interviewed Jenner earlier this year, tweeted that it made her “blood boil.”

Hearing how some “conservatives” treated @Caitlyn_Jenner at CPAC makes my blood boil. There’s no room for your hate in the America First movement. We believe in freedom and we believe in limited government. The way she chooses to live her personal life harms you in no way! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 12, 2021

After pushback from both left and right on that response (for different reasons, obviously) Lahren posted a couple of hours later that she would “go to bat” for Jenner every time.

The attacks on @Caitlyn_Jenner are despicable. I’ll go to bat for her every single time and if you want to take my “conservative” card for it, take it and shove it. Your mob is no better than the Left’s and in fact, it’s uglier. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 12, 2021

But her remarks were met by some in a less than welcoming manner.

From the left…

Wait until you see how they treat black people pic.twitter.com/AiVOkQAqse — Ryan (@Com_Truz) July 12, 2021

Hello, pot. Kettle calling. You say you stand for personal autonomy, and freedom to live your life how you choose, yet you hate anyone who doesn’t share your political ideology, and you try to force them to heel. Seems like the America First movement is the arbiter of hate. https://t.co/84FJOfWgOf — Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) July 12, 2021

Are you only supporting her because she’s in YOUR party or because you support transgender rights? Because past comments from you would suggest you don’t support their rights as a whole. If you’ve changed your stances then say that otherwise you are contradicting yourself. — Malynda Hale (@MalyndaHale) July 12, 2021

.@TomiLahren … says the climate change denying, critical race theory blind, homophobic, non masking, vaccine avoiding, insurrectionist Patriot. https://t.co/ispR2UHjKr — Alexandra Billings (@IamABillings) July 12, 2021

The “America First” movement is literally bigotry, exclusion, and hate. Why are you surprised at this, @TomiLahren? https://t.co/x63CW8fm8C — Travis Akers (@travisakers) July 12, 2021

“There no room for hate in the movement about hating people different from you!” — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) July 12, 2021

And from the right…

Tomi, he is a “he” in every single cell of his body. Don’t fall for the unscientific and unbiblical foolishness of the transgender movement. You’re better than this. https://t.co/wmM4jQZp5t — Bryan Fischer (@BryanJFischer) July 12, 2021

We do not believe in the lie of “trans”. You cannot force us to accept your new religious dogma. It goes against the Bible. — Austin Ruse (@austinruse) July 12, 2021

The t-identity is a social construct w/ harmful long term ramifications Nobody should have been intentionally rude to Jenner, but Jenner running for our party is rude to our country This libertarian mindset is what got us into this mess, a man in a dress won’t make it better — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) July 12, 2021

Jenner isn’t America First and neither are you. https://t.co/hz9mVUNkvL — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 12, 2021

But Cailtyn Jenner was grateful for the defense.

Thanks @TomiLahren We have to keep fighting. Our party is for everyone – the big tent party! I am a proud Republican 🇺🇸 https://t.co/zvGcSsdGDA — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 12, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com