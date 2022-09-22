Top GOP Senators Shoot Down Trump’s Claim on Declassifying Documents: ‘There is a Process One Must Go Through’

Top GOP senators, including the chamber’s number two Republican, categorically rebutted former President Donald Trump‘s claim that he had the power to declassify documents “just by saying, ‘It’s declassified,’ even by thinking about it.”

“There’s a process for declassifying documents. And I think it ought to be adhered to and followed,” said Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the minority whip in the U.S. Senate, when questioned on Trump’s comments by CNN’s Manu Raju on Thursday.

“And I believe there’s a formal process that needs to go through it, that needs to be gone through and documented. As I understand the executive branch requirements, there is a process that one must go through,” added Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) in a mash-up of answers to Raju.

“I think anyone who takes the time to appropriately protect that information and who has taken the time to see what’s in the information, would have serious concerns about how items could be accessed if they’re not stored properly,” said Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) as well to Raju.

“So breaking from the former president and his allies who said that everything was handled appropriately,” Raju added in his reporting on the topic.

“Now, there are still some serious questions on both sides of the aisle here on the Hill about what exactly were in those documents. They have demanded briefings among the top Intelligence Committee leaders and as well as the top leaders in Congress. And I am told that there is an expectation that that briefing among the top members could happen as soon as next week, could give the Hill key lawmakers their first glimpse about what was retrieved in Mar-a-Lago last month,” Raju concluded.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

