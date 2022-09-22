Poll Shows Rubio With Razor-Thin lead Over Demings, But 51% Of Likely Voters View Him Unfavorably

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) leads Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) 49% to 47% in the latest Civiqs survey of likely voters in the state’s November election for U.S. Senate.

While polling in the key Florida race continues to show a close contest, the Civiqs poll of 617 likely voters in the state offered some bad news for Rubio despite his lead.

“Rubio is viewed favorably by 41% of Florida likely voters, and unfavorably by 51%. Demings has a similar 40% favorable rating, with 47% unfavorable and 13% who are still unsure about her,” the polls’ survey noted.

Rubio’s unfavorability rating being over 50% in the close race could spell trouble for the two-term incumbent – who after a presidential run is a very well-known commodity to Florida voters.

The poll also surveyed the race for governor in the sunshine state.

Incumbent Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) leads Democratic challenger and former governor, Charlie Crist, 52% to 45%. DeSantis scored a 51% favorability rating in the state, with 47% of likely voters viewing him unfavorably.

Crist only has a brutal 37% favorability rating and 52% unfavorability rating.

The poll also found a very close race for U.S. Senate in North Carolina. The survey of 586 likely voters in the state showed Democrat Cheri Beasley just ahead of Republican Rep. Ted Budd 49% to 48%.

Beasley, a former chief justice of the state’s supreme court has a 44% favorable to 45% unfavorable rating. Budd, meanwhile, scores a 41% favorable to 49% unfavorable rating.

The poll conducted between September 17-20 has both races within the margin of error.

“The Florida survey has a margin of error of ±4.5% at the 95% confidence level, accounting for the design effect due to weighting of 1.28. The North Carolina survey has a margin of error of ±5.5% at the 95% confidence level, accounting for the design effect due to weighting of 1.87,” according to the poll’s summary.

