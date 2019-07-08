Breitbart’s former White House Correspondent, Michelle Moons, is joining President Donald Trump’s administration, according to CNN.

Moons will take a job in the office of the Domestic Policy Council.

Moons would be the third former employee of the far-right news site to join the Trump Administration. Steve Bannon is the former executive chair of Breitbart and served as White House Chief Strategist for Trump’s first seven months of office. Julia Hahn formerly worked for Breitbart and now has served as the administration as special assistant to the president and director of surrogate and coalition communications since 2017.

Moons worked for Breitbart for more than five years before accepting the White House position.

Employees of the publication were reportedly notified of the hire Monday, and instructed not to comment publicly or on social media.

UPDATE: This post has been updated to note a correction made to CNN’s report: Moons will be joining the Domestic Policy Council.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com