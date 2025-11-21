JD Vance Shreds the Republican Party Pre-Trump as a ‘Disaster for the United States of America’

Vice President JD Vance sat down with Breitbart News’ Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle this week and blasted the traditional Republican Party, declaring it a total “disaster” for the country before Donald Trump came along.

Vance, a former fierce critic of Trump, made his stunning remarks when asked about a recent article from the Daily Mail, the U.S. version of the British tabloid, that suggested former President George W. Bush is planning to recapture the GOP and bring it back to its conservative, Christian roots.

“Okay, so you mentioned George W. Bush at the beginning of that answer, and now there’s a lot of news going on out there. Today is a somber day for the Bush family and for, you know, your predecessor, former Vice President Dick Cheney, who passed away. Today’s his funeral. So I want to see if you have any thoughts or message to the Cheney family,” began Boyle, adding:

I know there was some misreporting out there about whether or not you were invited to that or whatever, but outside of that, there’s also another big report that came out a couple of days ago about how George W. Bush and the people around him are plotting for a retaking of the Republican Party from President Trump and you down the road and going back to the old way of doing things. I guess they don’t like to win. But the point is that that’s out there. So any response to that as well?

“Well, my condolences go to Dick Cheney and his family. Obviously, there are some political disagreements there, but he was a guy who served his country. We certainly wish his family all the best in this moment of grieving. On the issue of George W. Bush, I mean, look, as you know, Matt, I don’t put stock in any story that doesn’t come from Matthew J. Boyle at Breitbart News, so this could be totally fake news,” Vance replied, adding:

But I definitely think, and you already see this—you saw this in 2020, you’re going to see it in 2025 and 2026—there is an effort to try to wrest control of the Republican Party away from the voters and away from the coalition that really delivered the big victory in 2024. I think it’s a huge mistake. Look, the American people don’t want stupid wars and America’s jobs going overseas and wide-open borders. That is, whether intentional or not, that was the legacy of the Republican Party that came before Donald J. Trump. I’m glad the president got us away from that Republican Party. It lost, but it was also a disaster for the United States of America. Let’s actually have a foreign policy where we focus on the interests of American citizens. Let’s have an economic policy that’s about building in the United States of America rather than shipping all of our jobs overseas and getting Wall Street enriched in the process. Let’s have an economy that’s about more self-sufficiency. I mean, I have three kids. I have an eight-year-old, a five-year-old, and a three-year-old. I don’t want to wake up in a country where I take my kid to the doctor and they can’t get antibiotics because the antibiotics that were invented in the United States of America are manufactured in some foreign country. That is the legacy of the Republican Party that came before Donald J. Trump. We’re not going back to it.

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.