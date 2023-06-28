Breitbart Commenters Slam the Site After it Reports on Conservative Activist’s Anti-Semitic Messages

After Breitbart published a story exposing the racist and anti-semitic messages of a popular online promotor of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), Pedro Gonzalez, commenters on the right-wing media blog roasted the site.

Author Matt Boyle reported on Tuesday that between 2019 and 2020, Gonzalez sent numerous explicitly racist and anti-semitic messages in a group chat labeled “Right-Wing Death Squad.”

Gonzalez, who is the politics editor of Chronicles Magazine, called Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro “the Negress and the Jew” and also referred to Jews as “subversive” and “problematic.”

“Yeah like not every Jew is problematic, but the sad fact is that most are,” Gonzalez wrote. “The only tactical consideration [sic] of Jews is screening them for movements.”

“Tfw [that feeling when] when you realize whites are the only hope non-whites have of living civilized lives, but whites themselves are too cucked to preserve their own civilizations,” another message reads.

“Minorities like me see America for what it is—a country built by whites, that can only survive if whites survive,” Gonzalez adds in another rant. “And it is my job to make whites wake up. Because if they don’t we are all fucked. Especially people like me.”

Gonzalez also praised the views of online white nationalist and avowed neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes and claimed he would be “taking up arms” with Fuentes’ online followers known as Groypers.

However, readers of Breitbart did not appear offended by the story and instead directed their outrage toward the website. The vast majority of the comments on the article defended Gonzalez’s behavior while blasting Breitbart for exposing a fellow conservative.

“My God, what a babbling bunch of crap a BB. HIT PIECE,” the top comment reads with over 400 likes, while another adds, “Talk about the Thought Crime police going through someone’s private chat messages from 5 years ago to see if they said something ‘anti semitic.’ Meanwhile, it’s legal to openly discriminate against Whites.”

Other users accused Breitbart of acting like CNN, “Way to go BB. When the news is slow, go ahead and try to divide conservatives by publishing a hit piece about an unknown hitman that gets zero respect, and then add antisemitism to spice things up. Is BB trying to replace CNN???.”

Meanwhile, some appeared to openly agree with Gonzalez’s anti-semitic views, with one top commentator claiming, “Well the CEO of Breitbart is Larry Solov and the Senior-Editor-at-Large is Joel Pollack. Both gentlemen are Jewish. This may play a large clue into why this hit piece was published…Just saying.”

Gonzalez has not addressed the racist and anti-semitic content of his messages, but said they were written “from a different, dumb season of my life.”

I am blown away by the amount of support I’ve received from every corner amid this smear campaign by Trump’s camp. I cannot express in words how much it means that so many are standing with me—even those who have vehemently disagreed with me in the past. The only reason my… — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) June 28, 2023

The Never Back Down DeSantis Super Pac, which routinely promoted Gonzalez’s content on social media, called his comments “inexcusable” but added he had no relationship with the organization.

