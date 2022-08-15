Keilar Grills Turner, Boyle’s Messy Doxxing | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

MEDIA WINNER: Brianna Keilar

CNN’s Brianna Keilar pressed Congressman Mike Turner (R-OH) on his defense of Donald Trump despite the former president stoking vitriol against the FBI after the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Keilar interrogated the House Intelligence Committee’s ranking Republican over Trump’s handling of sensitive information, and whether he would scrutinize the former president as he did with Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.

As the interview went on, Keilar noted that Truth Social, Trump’s social media substitute, recently issued a push alert for a Breitbart story ID’ing the FBI employees involved in the Mar a Lago search.

“How is that not encouraging violence against federal law enforcement officers in this climate to identify them?” Keilar asked, highlighting that the article was published after an Ohio man attacked an FBI field office in Cincinnati.

While Turner dodged the question, saying he and the Republican members of Congress condemned violence toward law enforcement, Keilar repeatedly asked if the former president should do the same.

“I think always, everyone, should make it very clear that this is not an issue where violence is ever an answer,” Turner added.

This went on with a back and forth between him and Keilar, with the CNN host repeatedly noting that Trump’s social media network promoted an article identifying FBI agents amid increased attacks toward the agency.

Keilar continued to press Turner throughout the interview, cornering him into admitting he wouldn’t take classified documents home with him.

“You’re not holding Donald Trump to the same standard. Why?” Keilar pushed.

MEDIA LOSER: Matthew Boyle

Breitbart’s Matthew Boyle put several FBI agents at risk by revealing their identities in a stunningly messy report on the agency’s Mar-a-Lago raid.

The far-right publication, once helmed by former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon, published the names of the two FBI employees who signed the search warrant.

“The longer receipt was signed by FBI Special Agent [REDACTED] and the shorter receipt was signed by the name: [REDACTED] and includes [REDACTED],” Breitbart’s article stated, while not redacting the names as Mediaite has done here.

Boyle’s decision to dox the agents came amid increased threats against department officials such as Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray. The judge who signed the warrant has been forced into hiding after death threats.

The report also comes after an Ohio man attacked the FBI field office in Cincinnati armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a nail gun.

Not only did Boyle’s report put law enforcement agents at risk, but also managed to bury that Donald Trump is under investigation for potentially violating the Espionage Act.

Instead of reporting on the content of the warrant, the article disseminated the information in updates and, seemingly without knowing it, revealed Trump is under investigation for potentially violating the Espionage Act:

“UPDATE 2:25 p.m. ET: Attachment B to the warrant delineates the three statutes which agents are pursuing evidence under. They are: 18 U.S.C. § § 793, 2071, and 1519.”

Boyle’s report was torn apart on Twitter, as pundits condemned the doxxing and mocked the “biggest buried lede in history.”

