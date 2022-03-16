Trump All But Confirms He’s Dumping Pence: ‘I Don’t Think the People Would Accept’ Him as My Running Mate

Donald Trump all but said that former Vice President Mike Pence won’t be his running mate again, were the former president to run in the 2024 election.

“I don’t think the people would accept it,” he told The Washington Examiner in a phone interview on Tuesday.

The relationship between Trump and Pence has been strained since the latter refused to accede to the former’s request to overturn the 2020 election on Jan. 6, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capital as a session of Congress, presided by Pence, was certifying Joe Biden’s presidential electoral victory.

Since then, Pence has repeatedly rebuked Trump over Jan. 6 and the 2020 election.

In February, Pence said:

There are those in our party who believe that as the presiding officer over the joint session of Congress, that I possess unilateral authority to reject Electoral College votes. And I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election. But President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs the American people, and the American people alone. And frankly, there’s no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.

