Trump Attacks E. Jean Carroll AGAIN After She Asks to Add CNN Townhall Attacks Onto Defamation Suit

Former president Donald Trump lashed out at E. Jean Carroll again on Tuesday, a day after she asked a judge to allow her to amend another defamation lawsuit against Trump to include comments he made about her during a CNN town hall earlier this month.

“I don’t know E. Jean Carroll, I never met her or touched her ￼(except on a celebrity line with her African American husband who she disgustingly called the “Ape,”),” wrote Trump on Truth Social. He continued:

I wouldn’t want to know or touch her, I never abused her or raped her or took her to a dressing room 25 years ago in a crowded department store where the doors are LOCKED, she has no idea when, or did anything else to her, except deny her Fake, Made Up Story, that she wrote in a book. IT NEVER HAPPENED, IS A TOTAL SCAM, UNFAIR TRIAL! Page 2: The Carroll case is part of the Democrats playbook to tarnish my name and person, much like the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, the 51 Intelligence Agents, FBI/Twitter Files, and so much more. It is being funded and tried by Democrat operatives, although this was denied by them, and when they got caught in the lie, the Clinton appointed judge would not let us use it in trial. Time will prove him to be highly partisan & very unfair. Where’s the dress she said she had?

A Manhattan jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll on May 9. Carroll had alleged that Trump raped her in a department store in the 1990s, the jury did not determine that the preponderance of evidence supported that claim, but did find that it was more likely than not that Trump had abused her.

Trump repeatedly denied any wrongdoing during the CNN town hall on May 9, even asking at one point “What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up and within minutes, you’re playing hanky-panky in a dressing room, okay?” He also called her accusation a “made up story” leveled by a “whack job.”

The former president was ordered to pay $5 million in damages earlier this month. Carroll is seeking $10 million more for his alleged defamatory statements on CNN.

