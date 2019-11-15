Trump Attacks Marie Yovanovitch in Real Time During Hearing

President Donald Trump attacked former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in real time as she testified in the Trump impeachment inquiry, denigrating her career as a diplomat and asserting his “absolute right to appoint ambassadors.”

As Yovanovitch testified before the House Intelligence Committee Friday morning, Trump was busy getting his Twitter rage on.

“Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go?” Trump claimed, adding “Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors.”

“….They call it “serving at the pleasure of the President,'” Trump continued, adding “The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First! With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than O.”

….They call it “serving at the pleasure of the President.” The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First! With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than O. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Yovanovitch was posted to Somalia early in her career as a diplomat, and received her first ambassadorship under Republican President George W. Bush. She was was recalled from her post in Ukraine following a reported pressure campaign from Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

UPDATE: Adam Schiff read off Trump’s tweets to Yovanovitch during the hearing — prompting the former ambassador to say she felt intimidated. Watch here.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]