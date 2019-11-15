The second day of public impeachment hearings in the inquiry of President Donald Trump is going down Friday at 9 a.m. EST.

Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine who was recalled following a reported pressure campaign from Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is set to testify.

Her testimony will follow opening statements from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Ranking Member Devin Nunes (D-CA).

Yovanovitch previously testified in a closed-door hearing that she felt threatened by Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where Trump called her “bad news.”

“I was shocked,” Yovanovitch answered, continuing to say “I was very surprised…that the President would speak about me or any ambassador in that way to a foreign counterpart.”

George Kent, a State Department official who testified in the first impeachment hearing this week, said that Yovanovitch was recalled after an extensive “smear campaign” by Giuliani. It has been reported that Giuliani was upset the ambassador was not pressuring Ukraine to pursue the investigations Trump wanted.

“I can say is that Rudy Giuliani’s smear campaign was ubiquitous in the spring of 2019 on Fox News and on the internet and Twittersphere,” Kent testified.

The top diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, testified alongside Kent. He made a new revelation in the hearings that stunned Democratic lawmakers.

Per Taylor:

Following that meeting, in the presence of my staff at a restaurant, Ambassador Sondland called President Trump and told him of his meetings in Kyiv. The member of my staff could hear President Trump on the phone, asking Ambassador Sondland about ‘the investigations.’ Ambassador Sondland told President Trump that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward. Following the call with President Trump, the member of my staff asked Ambassador Sondland what President Trump thought about Ukraine. Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for.

Mediaite is hosting a livestream of the hearings, which you can watch above from 9 a.m. EST.

