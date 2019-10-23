Trump Begs His Own Administration to Stop Hiring ‘Never Trumpers’

President Donald Trump took the unusual step of asking his own administration, via Twitter, to stop hiring “Never Trumpers” like top Ukraine diplomat Bill Taylor, who still works in the Trump administration at which Trump was tweeting.

On Wednesday, the day after Taylor delivered bombshell testimony in the Trump impeachment inquiry, Trump lashed out at Republicans who oppose him, calling them “human scum.”

But shortly thereafter, a plaintive tone crept into Trump’s lashings, as he took to Twitter to communicate with his own administration — perhaps due to some malfunction with the White House intercom system — to almost vouch for their good character, and to ask them nicely to stop hiring “Never Trumpers.”

“Never Trumper Republican John Bellinger, represents Never Trumper Diplomat Bill Taylor (who I don’t know), in testimony before Congress! Do Nothing Democrats allow Republicans Zero Representation, Zero due process, and Zero Transparency….” Trump wrote, adding ….Does anybody think this is fair? Even though there was no quid pro quo, I’m sure they would like to try. Worse than the Dems!”

“It would be really great if the people within the Trump Administration, all well-meaning and good (I hope!) could stop hiring Never Trumpers, who are worse than the Do Nothing Democrats. Nothing good will ever come from them!” Trump said.

Taylor is still the Trump administration’s chargé d’affaires for Ukraine, even after his testimony Tuesday left what amounts to a metaphorical quid pro quo face tattoo on the president.

Maybe instead of tweeting at his administration, Trump should ask to speak to the manager.

