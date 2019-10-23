BREAKING–> My report from inside the SCIF hearing room where we are exposing Adam Schiff’s secret so-called impeachment inquiry. pic.twitter.com/fPcPJ94R9y — Rep. Alex Mooney (@RepAlexMooney) October 23, 2019

One of the Republican Congressmen who stormed the secure impeachment proceeding on Capitol Hill Wednesday recorded audio from inside the room, then posted it to Twitter – sending shockwaves across social media, with many questioning the legality of such a recording.

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) posted audio Wednesday afternoon from inside the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF).

“BREAKING–> My report from inside the SCIF hearing room where we are exposing Adam Schiff’s secret so-called impeachment inquiry,” Mooney wrote.

Mooney claimed to be on a secure phone, stating that he was forced to surrender his phone as he entered the room.

But as flagged by HuffPost’s Matt Fuller, video posted by the Washington Examiner shows Mooney (at the 8 second mark) entering the SCIF with his phone.

Developing: House GOP members storm a secure hearing room to interrupt witness testimony in the impeachment inquiry into @realDonaldTrump @RepMattGaetz led the charge. https://t.co/mWBdJSGZdh pic.twitter.com/Lj1P7mSnVb — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 23, 2019

The stunning clip has sparked a ton of reaction on Twitter. Here’s a small sample.

