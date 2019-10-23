comScore

‘Federal Crime’ to ‘Own the Libs’: Congressman’s Recording of GOP Storming Impeachment Hearing Causes Shock

By Joe DePaoloOct 23rd, 2019, 3:16 pm

One of the Republican Congressmen who stormed the secure impeachment proceeding on Capitol Hill Wednesday recorded audio from inside the room, then posted it to Twitter – sending shockwaves across social media, with many questioning the legality of such a recording.

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) posted audio Wednesday afternoon from inside the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF).

“BREAKING–> My report from inside the SCIF hearing room where we are exposing Adam Schiff’s secret so-called impeachment inquiry,” Mooney wrote.

Mooney claimed to be on a secure phone, stating that he was forced to surrender his phone as he entered the room.

But as flagged by HuffPost’s Matt Fuller, video posted by the Washington Examiner shows Mooney (at the 8 second mark) entering the SCIF with his phone.

The stunning clip has sparked a ton of reaction on Twitter. Here’s a small sample.

These Republicans have been trying to lie and pretend they weren’t in violation of security. Here’s one broadcasting “live, inside the SCIF.” https://t.co/4coAAomx1R

— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 23, 2019

