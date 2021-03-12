Caught on Tape: Trump Called January 6 ‘Very Important Date’ Weeks Ahead of Capitol Insurrection

In a leaked phone call, then-President Donald Trump called January 6 an “important date” weeks before the deadly Capitol insurrection that was organized around the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

Remember how Donald Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to pressure him over the election results in that state?

This week, the Wall Street Journal released audio of a call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office about the election, separate from a different and now-infamous call with Raffensperger.

The newly-leaked audio features Trump pressuring Frances Watson, chief investigator in the Secretary of State’s office, to “find the right answer” and deliver him victory in the state.

And as MSNBC’s Ari Melber pointed out, there’s also a potentially damning reference to the date that would become the focal point of a violent insurrection.

“Do you think they’ll be working after Christmas to keep it going fast? ‘Cuz you know we have that date of the 6th, which is a very important date,” Trump says to Watson on the call.

“This goes to the evidence about what was the conscious and intentional plot,” Melber observed.

In a portion of the audio that Melber did not play, Trump continues to speak after that statement, but his words are unintelligible because Watson is speaking over him.

Watch above via MSNBC and WSJ.

