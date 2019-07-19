Trump campaign adviser and Fox News contributor Harlan Hill was roasted on Twitter after tweeting “We’re losing America” because he saw some Mexican soccer jerseys at a Target and he tried to speak to a sales associate who didn’t speak English.

At a Target store in Virginia where the nice young lady we asked for help didn’t speak English and they have tons of these Mexico soccer jerseys displayed for sale across the store. We’re losing America. pic.twitter.com/szpPQAUYJ1 — Harlan Z. Hill (@Harlan) July 19, 2019

The reactions were truly rich, both Cons and Libs alike came for this incredibly dumb tweet.

Saw this at the airport.

🙏🙏🙏 We’re losing America. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/89pDXwKfx1 — dᴜʀᴡᴏᴏᴅ, TV/VCR Repair (@_Durwood) July 19, 2019

No one: This guy: Someone has a job and a store sells soccer jerseys, “WE’RE LOSING AMERICA” https://t.co/mS3TCG9SHu — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) July 19, 2019

Wow. Just saw this at Target. We’re losing America. pic.twitter.com/POWs4Oscsx — jordan (@JordanUhl) July 19, 2019

At a Walmart store in Montana where the nice young lady we asked for help didn’t speak KJV and they have tons of these potatoes from France displayed for sale across the store. We’re losing America. pic.twitter.com/jxEGC3LNTU — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) July 19, 2019

“I went to the store looking for my usual 15-gallon jug of mayonnaise and I came across this… We’re losing America.” pic.twitter.com/zeyLoIAXIV — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) July 19, 2019

Harlan Z. Hill is almost as great a Trumpista as Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Ph.D. https://t.co/zJXS84BFIG — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) July 19, 2019

Thoughts and prayers bby https://t.co/qv8BIubEEg — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) July 19, 2019

