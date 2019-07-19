comScore

Trump Campaign Adviser Roasted for Warning That Mexico Jersey at Target is Proof ‘We’re Losing America’

By Morgan PhillipsJul 19th, 2019, 5:18 pm

 

Trump campaign adviser and Fox News contributor Harlan Hill was roasted on Twitter after tweeting “We’re losing America” because he saw some Mexican soccer jerseys at a Target and he tried to speak to a sales associate who didn’t speak English.

The reactions were truly rich, both Cons and Libs alike came for this incredibly dumb tweet.

