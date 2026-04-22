Karoline Leavitt Says Media is Blowing ‘Out of Proportion’ Iranian Ship Attacks During Ceasefire

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed the mainstream media for blowing reports on Iran seizing cargo ships “out of proportion” on Wednesday, hours after Iran attacked three ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

The press secretary was asked about it during an interview with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum.

MacCallum said:

I want to ask you about the ships that Iran seized. We’re continuing to get reporting on this. Does the seizure of two ships — as we said they were Greek and mediterranean-owned ships with cargo on them — and the reports are that Iran basically seized them and then moved them into Iranian waters. We don’t know what’s going to happen to these crews. We’re not sure where all of this is going. Does the president view that as a violation of the cease fire?

Leavitt said President Donald Trump does not view it as a violation of the ceasefire deal he has with Iran because they were international ships. “These were not U.S. Ships, these were not Israeli ships,” Leavitt said.

She then ripped the press for jumping on the story.

“For the American media, who is sort of blowing this out of proportion to discredit the president’s facts that he has completely obliterated Iran’s conventional Navy,” Leavitt said. “These two boats were taken by speedy gunboats. Iran has gone from having the most lethal navy in the Middle East to now acting like a bunch of pirates.”

She continued, “They don’t have control over the strait. This is piracy that we are seeing on display. And the naval blockade that the United States has imposed continues to be incredibly effective.”

Leavitt added that while military fighting during Operation Epic Fury is on pause, “Operation Economic Fury” remains in effect. The naval blockade of the strait is “choking their economy,” Leavitt said.

Her appearance came shortly after the Wall Street Journal and a number of other outlets — including Fox News — reported Iranian vessels had attacked three ships and commandeered two of them.

Trump has reportedly added 3-5 days to the ceasefire deal that was set to expire on Wednesday. Leavitt said the Trump administration is waiting to hear back from the Iranians, but their leadership is in such disarray that they are having a hard time coming up with a “unified response.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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