‘Victimhood and Despair’: Jeremy Boreing Unmasks Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens in Merciless Takedown

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Jeremy Boreing, the Daily Wire co-founder and eponymous host of The Jeremy Boreing Show, accused Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens of selling Americans “a worldview of victimhood despair” in a merciless new takedown.

Boreing devoted the entirety of a 35-minute episode of his show to the project, beginning with a retelling of his momentary flirtation with a 9/11 conspiracy theory.

“And for one fleeting moment, I believed it. Something shifted in my chest. It felt like waking up. It felt like scales falling from my eyes. It felt I was finally seeing the truth that had been hidden from me. And the feeling was, I’ll be honest with you, exhilarating. And then a small voice, maybe my conscience, maybe common sense, maybe the Holy Spirit, told me to hit mute,” he recalled before walking his audience through the various rhetorical techniques employed by Carlson and Owens.

Boreing wrapped by urging his audience to reject the pair’s product:

Powerful voices online and in the podcast world sold you a worldview of victimhood and despair. They pointed you toward what they wanted you to see, and they told you what you were seeing before you saw it. That entire process is what you might call epistemic manipulation — not just influencing what you think, but controlling how you decide what’s true in the first place.

When someone promises you secret knowledge, what they’re actually offering almost always is slavery. Interested parties — some malicious, some well-meaning but fully captured — all operating through the exact mechanisms we’ve been describing here, put specific images in front of you. They told you what those images meant, they told that obviously everyone could see it, that the whole world was turning, that the only ones who couldn’t see it were the ones being paid not to. And they rewarded you with community and attention, dopamine, that exhilarating waking up feeling every time you agreed with them. The current wave of anti-Israel sentiment and the anti-Semitism bleeding out from its edges is a social contagion. It has the same shape as every social contagion we’ve described. It has same fingerprints, the same feeling of urgent, inarguable, obvious truth, the same mechanism that makes questioning it feel like proof that you’re one of the compromised ones.

Real debates don’t work that way. And of course, there are real debates to be had about Israeli policy. They’re worth having. There are real debates to be about American foreign policy. Those are worth having, I’m not telling you that any of those conversations are off limits. And of courses, conspiracies exist. Of course, they do, governments lie — even the government of America, even the government Israel. Corporations lie. People lie. Influencers lie. But there’s a difference between having a theory about a conspiracy and believing a conspiracy theory, between legitimate questioning and accepting an answer that cannot be questioned. Having a theory invites testing. It invites critical analysis. It invites falsifiability. But believing a conspiracy theory is more of a form of identity. When the conspiracy itself lives within a framework that seems to answer every question, a sort of universal field theory that explains everything. When it becomes unfalsifiable, When new evidence that contradicts the conspiracy theory is treated as just more evidence that you’re over the target. Well, that’s when you can be sure that your rational skepticism has been weaponized into irrational religious conviction. You’ve been infected by the social contagion.

Of course, there’s actually a condition known as gender dysphoria, but every family in Hollywood didn’t suddenly and coincidentally have at least one child with gender dysphoria at the exact same time by natural processes. And of course, there’s actually a condition known as autism. But every family in Manhattan didn’t suddenly and coincidentally have at least one child with autism at the exact same time by natural processes. And similarly, every young conservative didn’t sudden and independently arrive at the same conclusions about the Jews through their own organic research, and just coincidentally end up using the exact language, and citing the same influencers, and experiencing that exact same feeling of waking up. When every free thinker arrives at the same conclusion, at the same time, in the same words, well, then their thinking isn’t as free as they believe it is.

The millions of Americans who embraced eugenics believed they were following the evidence. The Population Bomb believers thought they were bravely facing what others just couldn’t handle. And that’s how Tucker works, that’s how Candace works. Each of them at some point told you a forbidden truth, something the establishment was lying about, something you’re not allowed to say out loud. And that earned them your trust. And now they’re spending that trust. That’s called authority transfer. One true or compelling claim becomes a credential, and that credential is then used to smuggle in a dozen other claims you never independently verify. And by the time Tucker’s telling you that Roosevelt let Pearl Harbor happen, or Candace is saying that Jews engage in child sacrifice because they worship Baal, well by the time that happens, you’re no longer checking the work. You’ve transferred your trust.

Psychologically, it follows a foot in the door pattern. You accept a small claim, then a slightly larger one, then a slight larger one. And before long, you’re agreeing to something you would have rejected outright if they’d just led with it five minutes earlier. In 1969, when Neil Armstrong stepped onto the surface of the moon, most Americans believed it. Not because they’d audited NASA’s engineering or become well-acquainted with rocket science and technical manuals. No, they believed it because they believed America could do it. Think about what America had actually accomplished in the decades before 1969. In 1900, human flight was a fantasy. By 1903, the Wright brothers had flown at Kitty Hawk. By 1947, Chuck Yeager had broken the sound barrier. In a single human lifetime, America split the atom, won two world wars, and turned an agricultural nation into the engine of the modern world. The moon landing was extraordinary, but it wasn’t surprising. It was the next step in American progress. The default posture was “America can.” A significant and growing number of Americans, skewing young, believe the moon landing was faked. Twelve percent of the population at large believes we never landed on the moon. Among millennials, that number grows to 20%. And among Gen Z? Well, among Gen Z, it’s been found that 50% of you either think the moon landing was fake, or aren’t sure. But guys, the evidence hasn’t changed. The photographs are the exact same. The lunar rock samples all over the Earth are the same. The retro reflectors sitting on the surface of the moon right now, which anyone with the right equipment can bounce a laser off of, they’re all the same. What changed is the default.

Today, the default posture, which used to be solely of the left, but sadly is now spreading among the right, is “America can’t. America shouldn’t. America lies. The institutions of America are corrupt. Everything you were taught about America is designed to keep you down.” Where do you think that posture came from? You didn’t come by it naturally. It came from voices that found it useful to have you believe it. From people who profit in attention, and in influence, and in money, from your despair and cynicism. From Tucker, who implies that America was the bad guy in World War II. He’s building an empire on that. From Candace, who says America is an occupied nation — occupied by Israel, of course. She’s built a brand and is trying to become a billionaire off of your despair and cynicism. The anti-Semites and the conspiracy merchants have built communities on it. They’ve all told you in their different ways that the people who still believe in America, the people that still believe in our institutions, the people still believe in our accomplishments, the people are still believe in their neighbor, that we’re the people who are sheep, who are rubes, who are still asleep.

But there’s a crucial difference between healthy skepticism and reflexive cynicism. Healthy skepticism says, “show me the evidence and I’ll follow it wherever it leads.” But reflexive cynicism says, “whatever they’re telling me, the opposite is probably true.” One is a tool for finding truth. The other, well, the other is just another spell cast by a different set of hands with a different narrator. Now I believe that most Americans are not stupid, are not sheep, and are not irredeemable. I believe the most Gen Z Americans are not stupid, and are not sheep, and are not irredeemable. I believe that most people, given honest information, reason pretty well.

The antidote to manipulation isn’t better manipulation from a more trustworthy narrator. No, it’s clarity. It’s evidence. It’s the humility to sit with uncertainty rather than reaching for the intoxicating snap of false certainty. The voices that profit from your cynicism want you to believe that trust is weakness. They want you believe that doubt is strength. But there’s another kind of strength. The strength to say, “I don’t know yet.” The strength just say, “show me the evidence.” The strength to say, “I fell for the spell, but now I’m gonna check my work.” That strength doesn’t trend, it doesn’t go viral. It won’t get you into the community of people who finally see, but it’s real and it’s yours. So keep a sharp mind and a critical ear. Ask yourself that the claims that are being called obvious facts are actually obvious or even actually facts. Demand evidence for assertions. Demand citations for evidence. Be aware when people use hypnotic repetition and rhetorical sales tricks to get you to turn off your critical thinking and buy, buy, buy whatever they’re selling.

Don’t let grifters draw you into their vortex of anti-thought where the only solution to your problems is for you to click on the next episode. They need you to be the victim. They need to give up on ever making any difference to improve the current system. That demoralization and despair, that rage can be cathartic. But America only remains free so long as we resist the snake oil salesman. It only remains if we remain free thinkers. So immunize yourself against social contagions with the vaccine of truth, which of course was created by a Jew.